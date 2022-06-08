If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Forty-two years ago, in the only presidential debate between President Jimmy Carter and candidate Ronald Reagan, Reagan asked: “Were you better off four years ago than you are today? Was it easier to buy things four years ago than today? Was there less unemployment four years ago than today? Was America more respected internationally four years ago than today? and Was national security stronger four years ago than today?” Reagan ended the debate by saying his desire was to “take government off the backs of people.”
Once again, 42 years later, we find ourselves asking the same questions. The only difference was at that time, America was four years into the failed Carter administration while today America is only two years into the Biden fiasco.
