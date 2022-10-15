If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A long time ago, someone of great importance (at least I was told they were of great importance) asked me a question I really hated.
I was in a room filled with people who were vying to become part of a class of leaders. If selected, they’d join a network of future important people who now had the word “leader” forever attached to them. They’d go to different places and learn about the city and meet other people of great importance. I was being interviewed to see if I was worthy. Spoiler alert: I was not. And I’m pretty sure it was that question that killed my chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.