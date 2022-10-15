A long time ago, someone of great importance (at least I was told they were of great importance) asked me a question I really hated.

I was in a room filled with people who were vying to become part of a class of leaders. If selected, they’d join a network of future important people who now had the word “leader” forever attached to them. They’d go to different places and learn about the city and meet other people of great importance. I was being interviewed to see if I was worthy. Spoiler alert: I was not. And I’m pretty sure it was that question that killed my chances.

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.