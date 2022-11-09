If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Our yard is overrun by the weedy vine cat’s claw. How can I control it? I am most worried about the Arizona cypress. The cat’s claw grows to the top of the tree and blocks the sun.
A. Cat’s claw is a tough vine to control. For your Arizona cypress, cut all the vines on the base of the tree. If you pulled the vine away from the trunk, you could then apply Cut Vine and Stump Killer with its brush to each of the cuts on the lower side of the cut. With the cat’s claw on the fence, I have had success applying the herbicide “Remedy” as long as you are careful and there are no other plants that you need to protect in the vicinity. Follow label instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.