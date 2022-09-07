The political climate in the United States has changed quite a bit in our lifetime. We have witnessed the hyper-partisanship of the two major parties to a level that has caused many Americans alarm. Things like the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol and the recent rulings by the Supreme Court seem to indicate a new trend. This nation is polarizing and Americans are being placed in the position where they have to choose a side of extreme opposites.

The Texas Legislature has decided to take advantage of the SCOTUS’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and institute an abolition of abortion that will penalize doctors both criminally and civilly. Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott released an order that child welfare services were to investigate parents of trans children who were seeking gender-affirming treatments.

Darren Pollok is the County Chair of the Libertarian Party of Guadalupe County.

