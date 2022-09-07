If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The political climate in the United States has changed quite a bit in our lifetime. We have witnessed the hyper-partisanship of the two major parties to a level that has caused many Americans alarm. Things like the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol and the recent rulings by the Supreme Court seem to indicate a new trend. This nation is polarizing and Americans are being placed in the position where they have to choose a side of extreme opposites.
The Texas Legislature has decided to take advantage of the SCOTUS’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and institute an abolition of abortion that will penalize doctors both criminally and civilly. Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott released an order that child welfare services were to investigate parents of trans children who were seeking gender-affirming treatments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.