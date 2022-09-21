If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.I have a plum tree that looks pretty dismal. I thought it was devastated by a fungus disease but my neighbor who is a skillful gardener thinks it is infected with scale insects. I sent you a photo to examine. What is the problem and how should I treat it?
A. Yes, it looks like a severe case of scale insects to me. They are aphid like insects that suck plant juices like aphids. They are harder to treat because they are coated by a calcium coating. Spray all the stems with dormant oil. It is classified as an organic control and suffocates the insects in their calcium armor. To make the treatment more effective, I mix in a small amount of insecticide according to the label instructions of the dormant oil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.