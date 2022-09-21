Q. I have a plum tree that looks pretty dismal. I thought it was devastated by a fungus disease but my neighbor who is a skillful gardener thinks it is infected with scale insects. I sent you a photo to examine. What is the problem and how should I treat it?

A. Yes, it looks like a severe case of scale insects to me. They are aphid like insects that suck plant juices like aphids. They are harder to treat because they are coated by a calcium coating. Spray all the stems with dormant oil. It is classified as an organic control and suffocates the insects in their calcium armor. To make the treatment more effective, I mix in a small amount of insecticide according to the label instructions of the dormant oil.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

