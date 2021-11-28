If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
One month! In my first month as your Chamber President the Chamber staff has held four ribbon cuttings for local businesses, added 10 members, gained 63 additional social media followers, and hosted a 100th anniversary banquet; and we have only just begun.
The Chamber staff is evaluating nearly every program that we have to make sure that the program is relevant, adds member value, and is up-to-date with the most current information. A great example is Chamber 101, which is a program that is designed to jump start new Chamber members, is being completely redeveloped to make sure that the most value is provided in the least amount of time — after all, we want our members doing business, not spending unproductive time learning outdated information.
