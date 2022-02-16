Q.We want to plant a crepe myrtle as a specimen tree in our front yard. How do we figure out which variety to purchase and plant?

A. The site needs to be in full sun for a crepe myrtle to bloom and develop well. Two of the advantages of planting a crepe myrtle is that there are varieties available from groundcover size to 40 feet tall and you have a wide choice of colored blooms from which to choose. Make a decision about how tall you want the plant to be so you don’t have to prune it to fit the available site, and decide which color bloom you like. Once you make the decisions, review the list of crepe myrtles from which you can choose on plantanswers.com and then seek out the variety you want at your nursery.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

