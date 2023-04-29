If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Several bills being considered by the current 88th Texas Legislature seek to usurp or interfere with local control in a number of areas including election administration.
The proposed legislation would rewrite the rules that have governed state and local relationships for decades. Lawmakers are debating sweeping legislation preempting local ordinances in significant areas such as natural resources, finance and labor. These changes would be enforced through private action at the expense of local government.
