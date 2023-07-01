If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A group of TLU students had the experience of a lifetime earlier this summer when they traveled to the Andalucía region of Spain to sing and share their love of music. Thirty-six students, along with Choir Director Dr. Doug Boyer and musical assistants Deb Mayes, Cristina Castro, Dr. Eric Siu, Dr. Liliana Guerrero, Laurie Jenschke, Taryn Dougherty and Jacob Skipworth spent nine days last month performing across this beautiful and historic region and experiencing a wealth of new cultural experiences.
This trip, funded in part by Texas Lutheran University supporters Bob and Karin Oliver of San Antonio, included stops in Seville, Córdoba, Granada and Málaga. Performances were held at numerous historic sites, including the Convento de Santo Angel in Seville, the Parroquia de los Santos Martires Justo y Pastor in Granada and the Iglesia de San Agustín in Málaga. Those of us not on the trip received regular reports of the large crowds attending the concerts and the number of people walking by concert sites who heard our students singing and came in to enjoy the beautiful music.
