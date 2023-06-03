If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There was a time when summer on a campus like Texas Lutheran University meant very little activity. Students went home, faculty disappeared and staff across all areas used this quiet time for vacations and catching up. And while summer still represents a shift in what happens at Texas Lutheran, it is also true that these days, summer is a very busy time for us.
This summer, more than 600 students will enroll in TLU summer school classes across several different terms (the first one, Mayterm, is already over). These students will take classes in Seguin, New Braunfels, Houston and online. A sampling of the 56 courses we are offering this summer include Science and the Global Environment, Texas and the Borderlands, and Biomechanics. For many of our students, taking these classes in the summer affords them greater flexibility, the chance to get ahead or the opportunity to ensure a timely path to graduation.
