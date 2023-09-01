If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Texas Lutheran University’s primary focus and mission is to educate students who are prepared and empowered to lead and serve in our world. Our specific work as a higher education institution draws on our heritage as a faith-based institution with a focus on academic excellence, servant leadership and career development.
Happily, we do not do our work alone, nor is the impact of our work limited to the immediate students we serve. As one of 42 independent institutions of higher education in Texas, we join hands with universities such as Abilene Christian, Baylor, Schreiner, Texas Wesleyan and Trinity to ensure that smaller, private institutions flourish in our state and impact the state in positive ways.
