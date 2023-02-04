If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
TLU is fortunate to be able to offer a variety of cultural events for our students, faculty and staff, as well as our larger community in the Seguin area. Many of these events are funded by the Brown Cultural Enrichment Fund, an endowment established in 2005 by Jessie S. and Jack Harold Upton Brown to enrich the arts, sciences and culture at Texas Lutheran University.
This year, we are pleased to kick off 2023 with a Brown-funded event that will feature American actor and television host Steve Burns at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Jackson Auditorium. Burns is well known as the original host of the children’s television show “Blue’s Clues,” which ran on Nickelodeon from 1996 until 2002. Featuring Burns and an animated puppy named Blue, the show engaged preschoolers to use clues to learn and resolve questions.
