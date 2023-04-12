If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Let me start this off by stating that a person’s right to protest is what makes this country great. From the Boston Tea Party to Black Lives Matter, the American people have been exemplars to the world about the importance of being freely allowed to protest anything they feel is unjust.
Many great changes have been made because of protest. The abolition of slavery, women’s suffrage, civil rights and marriage equality are all examples of positive results from protesting. So, as a Libertarian, I completely support anyone’s right to protest about anything. However, that doesn’t mean I agree with everything protested. You seriously have to pick your battles wisely when protesting, especially when protesting something so pedestrian as the printing on a beer can.
