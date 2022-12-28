If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Contrary to what has been reported, the inflation rate has been much higher than 7.1% reported by the U.S. Labor Department. Like many of you, I too was shocked at how much more I had to pay for the same Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, and lean Christmas gifts. By my calculations, it is closer to 20% than under 10%. Now the government solution to inflation is to take more money from us for more wasteful spending.
Libertarians have the longstanding position of passing a balanced budget amendment in which the budget is balanced by reducing spending and not increasing taxes. Our reasoning for this is because we recognize that YOU know how best to spend your money instead of the government. This current budget is loaded with more pork than a ham and bacon sandwich served with a side of pork rinds.
