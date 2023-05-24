If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
One of the duties of an English teacher is to teach students how to do research papers. Research is the key to understanding, and understanding is the path to wisdom. This is the part of the class that most students hate and do the task begrudgingly.
Oftentimes, students do a mediocre job with little to no effort and it is reflected in their finished product. They rely on easy-to-access information without vetting the source or doing any analytical thinking of their own. When asked about the validity of the sources, the students simply shrug their shoulders and say, “Well, it’s what I could find.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.