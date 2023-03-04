If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Happy March all of our fair friends. To start with, I wonder every week when I begin to write these articles if anyone is even reading them. So, if you have an email, I would like for you to send us a hello. Here is our address gcfairoffice@gmail.com . I’m just curious to see how many will respond. So that’s your homework this week. Fair volunteers appreciate the time you take every other week keeping up with the goings on of the fair.
The Fair Carnival is one of the main attractions of our annual second weekend in October. Need a birthday gift? Need to reward your employees for a job well done? Need just a thinking of you gift, or just an all around great gift for anyone? Stop by the Seguin Chamber of Commerce to pick up your pre-sale carnival tickets at $25 each. The Seguin Chamber is located at 116 N. Camp St, Seguin, TX 78155. We have those ready to go for the 140th celebration!
