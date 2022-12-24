If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As we wrap up 2022, let’s jump back a few years to Oct. 13, 1859. The first Guadalupe County Fair included a livestock show and a town meeting for the purpose of organizing a stock raising and agriculture organization.
This event was held on the city square. Unfortunately, no records indicate another organized fair event until after the Civil War. What records we can find indicate that in 1883, The Guadalupe Stock and Fair Association was created as an agricultural event as competition between local farmers and livestock producers, looking for bragging rights. In 1890, the association published rules, regulations and programs and the event was held Nov. 24 at what was then called “The Depot.” There was once a train depot at the tracks on North Austin Street, but that has since been demolished.
Gail Damerau is a Guadalupe County Fair & Rodeo Association director. For more information about the fair, volunteering or joining the Fair Association, email gcfairoffice@gmail.com and CC gdamerau@gmil.com .
