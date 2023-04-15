Gail Damerau

Gail Damerau, Alls Fair & Rodeo

Calling all young ladies with expertise in horses. We are getting ready for the 2023 Miss Rodeo Guadalupe County Contest to select a Miss Rodeo, Miss Rodeo Teen and Miss Rodeo Princess. Miss Rodeo Tessa Howard and Miss Rodeo Teen Kristina Ribbeck currently hold the titles and represent the fair.

Registration deadline and meeting are 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. No horses are needed at the meeting, but contestants will need to dress in western attire with cowboy hats for pictures. This is an in-person informational meeting with all important dates, expectations for the contest and appearances for the court.

Gail Damerau is a Guadalupe County Fair & Rodeo Association director.

