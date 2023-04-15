If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Calling all young ladies with expertise in horses. We are getting ready for the 2023 Miss Rodeo Guadalupe County Contest to select a Miss Rodeo, Miss Rodeo Teen and Miss Rodeo Princess. Miss Rodeo Tessa Howard and Miss Rodeo Teen Kristina Ribbeck currently hold the titles and represent the fair.
Registration deadline and meeting are 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. No horses are needed at the meeting, but contestants will need to dress in western attire with cowboy hats for pictures. This is an in-person informational meeting with all important dates, expectations for the contest and appearances for the court.
