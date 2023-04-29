If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
To start off, I would like to make a correction from our last article. When posting about the upcoming 2023 Miss Rodeo Guadalupe County Contest, I failed to include one of our royalty. It was not done intentionally at all. My apologies to our Miss Rodeo Guadalupe County Princess Railee Childs. She has also been an important part of the Miss Rodeo Guadalupe County Contest this past year as the princess.
The 2023 contest will select a Miss Rodeo, Miss Rodeo Teen and Miss Rodeo Princess. Our current title holders are Railee Childs as our Miss Rodeo Guadalupe County Princess, Miss Rodeo Tessa Howard and Miss Rodeo Teen Kristina Ribbeck. Be sure to encourage any young girls who love riding horses to participate in this contest.
