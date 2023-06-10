If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Guadalupe County Fair is coming up quickly and there are a lot of things happening as we gear up for our big event.
Fair volunteers are currently working hard on updating the rodeo arena roping area with the city of Seguin. We have also been working with the city of Seguin to make new technology additions for the upcoming rodeo TV broadcast on the Cowboy Channel during the fair rodeo performances in October. If you would like to be a part of the Rodeo Committee, call Scott Henderson at 210-422-8255. We have lots of things with which you rodeo cowboy and cowgirls can assist.
