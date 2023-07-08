If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Let’s talk kids! The Guadalupe County Fair and Rodeo is a huge family event. There are various activities that children can participate in, some of which their participation may need your help to get them started.
First is the Home Arts competition. They can bring in the canned goods — pickles, jellies, jams — they made this summer. If a crafting project is more their style, visit You’re So Crafty downtown and make something to enter. There’s always the baked goods category. Have them start digging in that recipe box and practice baking some items. I’m sure you can even get grandma to help with practicing for the final project. The best artwork takes time, so find the perfect subject to draw and submit for an art project.
