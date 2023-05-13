If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Talk to any farmer or rancher in Texas and they’ll tell you some of the biggest nuisances faced by the agriculture industry are feral hogs. Texas A&M University notes these swine are not native to Texas, yet millions of these animals are found here. In fact, about half of the feral swine in the United States are located right here in the Lone Star State. And the numbers continue to increase. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department estimates the U.S. population of feral swine increased from 2.4 million in 1986 to 6.9 million in 2016. That means more than 3 million feral hogs are estimated in Texas alone.
The damage done by these wild, invasive pigs is real. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department quoted researchers as having estimated that each wild pig causes about $300 in damages. Multiply that damage by the number of wild pigs in existence, and you’re looking at more than $1.5 billion in annual damages attributed to feral swine.
