Last weekend, I had the wonderful privilege of attending the unveiling of our very first Seguin Squirrel on the city’s squirrel trail. Lovingly named “Joy,” it is located at Spirit of Joy Church near the Walnut Springs Walking Trail. Please stop by and see it — it is amazing!
Nine more Seguin Squirrels are coming soon to locations all over the city. Some of those locations include the Seguin Public Library, Central Park, Schertz Bank & Trust, and a squirrel will also be located at the loop of the hike & bike trail on Convent Street. The Visit Seguin mobile app will have a Squirrel Trail feature so you can follow the upcoming placements and, when complete, locals and visitors can follow the squirrel trail. Some folks have asked if we could have small replicas for sale — what a great idea! If you’re wondering if more Seguin Squirrels can be purchased and placed, the answer is yes! For more information about sponsoring a Seguin Squirrel, please visit www.seguintexas.gov/243/Seguin-Squirrel-Trail .
