If you follow the city of Seguin social media pages, then you’ve probably seen that Max Starcke Park is in the running to win a $75,000 Niagara Perk Your Park grant. Seguin is competing with eight other cities (the largest city has a population of 500,000) from across the United States for this grant. The three cities that receive the most “votes” will each win grant funding to make park upgrades.

Nearly every day for the past six weeks, the community has been asked to nominate our park to win the $75,000 by visiting www.niagaraperkyourpark.com/parks/max-starcke-park/ and using an email address as a “vote.”

Donna Dodgen is the mayor of the city of Seguin and writes a monthly column, which appears every third Sunday.

