As they say – Seguin’s future is bright! We are in the midst of change and the challenge is to facilitate that change with keeping our hometown, friendly, small feel. I can assure you that we all have this in the forefront when working on projects. We will make mistakes and correct them as we go but we must be bold and open-minded.
I anticipate continued growth and with that more retail, restaurants, businesses and industry. Improved jobs equates to more available disposable income, which all businesses use as a litmus test to business success. We will target industries and businesses that fit the area and we can support. There may be areas we have not even considered that will bring us more revenue. As our sales tax reimbursement continues to increase and as more money stays in Seguin, improved infrastructure will come.
