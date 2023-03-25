If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I want to highlight the significance of Walnut Branch in our community and share some background information. It is very fascinating and enlightening in regard to regulations, expectations and responsibilities.
Walnut Branch of the Guadalupe River is a beautiful feature of the city that runs right through the heart of downtown. It has been improved in various areas to provide residents and visitors the benefit of a true linear park and trail extending from U.S. Highway 78 through Max Starcke Park (south of Austin Street). While most are quite familiar with the recent trail projects that have substantially improved walkability and mobility for the community, many may be less familiar with the unique involvement and relationship the city has with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) from prior projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.