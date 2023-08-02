If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
You might think that the more than 13 million jobs created under President Joe Biden are just recovering the jobs lost in the pandemic, but even if you exclude the 10 million jobs that got us back to pre-pandemic level, job growth since then has been about twice as fast as pre-pandemic job growth under former President Donald Trump.
Something often overlooked is the incredibly low unemployment rate during this recovery for veterans. Nationally, veteran unemployment hit a record low of 2.2% and has been under 3.5% for 19 straight months, the longest such stretch on record. Workers without high school diplomas and workers with high school degrees who did not attend college are also seeing extremely low unemployment rates. Adjusted for age, a larger share of our population — 16 or older — was working at a job last month than anytime in the last 45 years, or probably ever. Unemployment in 24 states is at or below 3%, a new record. Texas is not among them, we’re at just over 4%.
