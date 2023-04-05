If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I often discuss the bad policies of Republicans, but seldom talk about the good things Democrats do. To at least partially correct my failing, I’ll point out just of few of the many things that President Joe Biden has been at least partially responsible for and for which we should all be thankful.
As you may recall when Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic was still raging and our economy was a wreck with many businesses shuttered and Americans out of work. Soon after taking office, Congress passed and the president signed the American Rescue Plan, which changed the course of the pandemic and jump started our economic recovery. That legislation funded our successful vaccination campaign, safely re-opened schools for in-person learning, and helped 200,000 child care providers keep their doors open, while delivering financial relief to American families.
