Back in 2017, then-Speaker of the House Joe Strauss told a conference of school board members from across Texas in San Antonio, “Somebody is going to pay for public education, it’s either going to come from the state or it’s going to from local property taxes. If we want real property tax reform, we need real reform of school finance.” He explained that the way to improve public education and reduce property taxes is to increase state funding for education but legislation to offer state money for private school tuition is wrongheaded and counterproductive.
Gov. Greg Abbott has claimed that, “We can fully fund public schools while also giving parents a choice about which school is right for their child … giving them the choice to send their children to any public school, charter school or private school with state funding following the student.” If that were true then why have Republicans failed to fully fund public education in Texas for decades? The state portion of public education funding has been falling for well over a decade and is now about 45% of the funds needed for every child in public schools to get the limited education available. Texas K-12 public schools continue to suffer from high class sizes and underpaid teachers.
