Just three days after Republicans took three days and 15 rounds of votes to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, they spent less than three hours to pass H.R. 23, which would defund the Internal Revenue Service by $7 billion a year. The vote was 221-210, with all Republicans voting for the bill and all Democrats voting against. Three members were absent and one is deceased. Eight members of the Texas delegation co-sponsored the bill.
The significance of this is that the Congressional Budget Office, a non-partisan agency that provides factual budgetary information so that Congress can make informed decisions, reported that the effect of the bill will be the loss of $18.6 billion in tax revenues so the net loss to the government is $11.6 billion. That’s money millionaire tax cheats will get away with not paying because the bill specifically takes the funds from the budget for auditing high-income earners.
