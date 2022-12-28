If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Republican politicians typically talk about freedom, low taxes and being against big government. The result of their actions in support of those notions is often not in the best interests of their constituents, not even the folks that voted for them or simply contrary to their claims.
A case in point is the COVID-19 pandemic and the high proportion of deaths among Republicans versus Democrats. In research conducted by Yale University School of Management’s Paul Goldsmith-Pinkham and Jacob Wallace and Jason L. Schwartz of the Yale School of Public Health, they found that excess deaths during the pandemic were 76% higher among Republicans than Democrats in Ohio and Florida. In another study, Mauricio Santillana, a professor specializing in epidemiology at Northeastern University, and a team of researchers studied 2,000 counties across the country and found that the median death rate for counties with the strongest Republican leaning was between 40% and 300% higher than the counties that leaned Democrat.
