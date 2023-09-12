If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
For more than a decade, Texas and the rest of the world suffered record-high temperatures in June, July and August with more frequency. Across the globe, we see Arctic sea ice at unusually low levels. In some parts of the world, the continued dissipation of glaciers revealed bodies of early humans and extinct animals that were once encased in hundreds of feet of ice.
In the United States and elsewhere, there have been massive wildfires spreading heavy smoke over thousands of square miles and torrential rains that caused rivers to overflow destroying homes and lives. Hurricanes have already struck both California and Florida and there are two more very powerful storms out there — Lee in the Atlantic and Jova in the Pacific off Baja, California.
