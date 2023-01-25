If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The first thing to know about the “debt ceiling” is that it’s artificial and redundant since Congress passed a budget previously that authorized spending. Unlike every other developed nation except Denmark, the United States has another step added in the process of funding government known as the “debt ceiling,” which is simply the limit on the amount of money that the Treasury can borrow to fund government expenditures.
The important thing to remember is that the expenditure was previously authorized and has already been committed or spent. It’s unfair to the employees of the government agencies and the companies that the agencies contracted with to then decide not to pay them, which is exactly why the debt ceiling is always raised in the end.
