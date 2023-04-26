If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Once again, Republicans in our state Legislature are more interested in wasting time on “scary” topics like transgender kids, forcing their religion on our children, and banning school library books than actually protecting those children from very real gun violence.
Senate Bill 14, which recently passed the Senate and has been sent to the House, was introduced by Sen. Donna Campbell, who is an emergency room physician, prohibits treatments for gender dysphoria. The American Psychiatric Association describes gender dysphoria as psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity. Though gender dysphoria often begins in childhood, some people may not experience it until after puberty or much later. Rather than helping our children learn to be happy in their own bodies, the Republican-controlled Senate has made treating them a crime.
