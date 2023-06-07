If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The regular session of the Texas Legislature is over and has left the citizens with important work undone. Instead of focusing on improving our state by raising teacher pay and adequately funding public education, too much time and energy was spent on making life more difficult for a very small number of teens who see themselves differently than most. Texas classrooms have too many students per class and often teachers have too many classes to teach while they are underpaid. Consider that many of the teachers with 20 years of experience earn less than most new college graduates.
Governor Abbott last Saturday signed SB 16, which prohibits procedures and treatments for gender transitioning and gender reassignment, including puberty blockers that delay the onset of puberty. These treatments are used with their parents’ support when teens recognize they are not the gender they were assigned at birth. All evidence indicates that such treatments have positive psychological effects for these young people. Unfortunately, Republicans have made this small group of kids a symbol of the culture war and gleefully inflict their narrow-minded views on them.
