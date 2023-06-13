If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.What causes blossom end rot of tomatoes? Can I prevent it?
A. Blossom end rot is caused by a break in the calcium availability to the plant because water availability is not steady. It does not usually reduce blossom end rot by adding calcium, but it helps to make sure the tomatoes don’t dry out between watering. Weather is an important factor, too. If the plant is growing aggressively in response to weather modifications, it is more likely to contribute to causing blossom end rot. Some tomato varieties are also more likely to be susceptible to blossom end rot and growing the plants in small containers also seems to contribute to the problem.
