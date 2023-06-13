Calvin Finch

Calvin Finch

Q. What causes blossom end rot of tomatoes? Can I prevent it?

A. Blossom end rot is caused by a break in the calcium availability to the plant because water availability is not steady. It does not usually reduce blossom end rot by adding calcium, but it helps to make sure the tomatoes don’t dry out between watering. Weather is an important factor, too. If the plant is growing aggressively in response to weather modifications, it is more likely to contribute to causing blossom end rot. Some tomato varieties are also more likely to be susceptible to blossom end rot and growing the plants in small containers also seems to contribute to the problem.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

