If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We have lots of pecans growing in our neighborhood and always have broken branches fall from the trees, but this year it is not only pecans. We have had cedar elms, mesquite and even live oaks drop branches. Do you have any information about why that is the case and what we should do to protect our property?
A. Yes, the breakage seems to be exceptional this year. There are many factors involved including the lack of moisture that contributes to breakage depending on tree species, wind patterns, soil depth and other local environmental factors. On paper, it would seem that you could reduce breakage by providing more irrigation, but it is hard to determine what is, and provide, enough. If possible, have your local arborist review the state of large trees with a history of breakage or that are in a position to endanger your buildings or activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.