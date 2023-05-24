If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We love the birds in this area and are trying to attract more by planting small trees for cover and food. Do you have any suggestions?
A. Anaqua is one of my favorites. It has berries right now, blooms in the spring and is a dense evergreen. Texas persimmon produces its berries a little later in the summer. Mexican plum also produces blooms, fruit and cover. In early spring, it is hard to beat mulberry as a fruit producer. In the summer, hackberry and Chinese pistache do well. In the winter, the standard Burford and yaupon hollies provide cover and berries. There are lots more to select from.
