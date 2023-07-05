If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Our zinnias look great and are attracting lots of butterflies. How long will they last into the fall?
A. Zinnias in general last until about Thanksgiving, but individual plants may not last that long depending on the variety and the weather. If you deadhead the spent blooms or harvest blooms to use for cutting flowers, it will stimulate production of new flower buds. I let my Dreamland zinnias proceed until they drop seed and reseed themselves, but September is the latest you could get that to work. If you want zinnias to be blooming until Thanksgiving, plant seeds like California Giant now or plant one of the many transplants available at area nurseries.
