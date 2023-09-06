If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Our neighborhood has lots of large shade trees, especially live oaks. It is a bit scary this year with all the limb breakage. Some of the live oak trunks and limbs have even fallen. Is it my imagination or are my conclusions about the number of limbs breaking accurate? What can we do about it?
A. Yes, I think your observations about more limb breakage are accurate. It is normal for pecans, mulberries, Arizona ash, Chinaberry and hackberry to experience breakage but I also think you are right about the problem with oaks, which is unusual. It appears that the hot weather, drought and even the unusual freezes we have had over the last few years have made all tree branches and other parts more susceptible to structural stress. Diseases and our shallow poor soil also contribute to the problems. If you can provide your trees with some extra water, it will help them. It is also important that you have an area certified arborist examine trees that look damaged, are a special threat to your home and other possessions, or are of high value as part of your landscape.
