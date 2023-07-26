If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Our Arizona ash is 40 years old and has slits in the bark on one side of the tree that drips a very sticky sap onto our front step. Do you know what it is and how to treat it?
A. It sounds like the bacterial disease called ‘slime flux” or “wet wood.” It infects a number of tree species including ash and elm. The infected sap that emerges from the cracks has an unpleasant smell and is sticky. The treatment has involved drilling a hole at an upward angle into the infected area and then placing a tube in the hole so the slime that is under pressure in the tree can flow out. In my experience, however, it is usually best just to let the tree, especially a 40-year-old Arizona ash, just drip the material out every year. It usually only flows until summer each year. If the infected tree is old like the ash you described, and/or close to the house or vehicles, call in the arborist to assess its danger.
