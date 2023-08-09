If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.When do we plant our winter vegetables and what vegetables are included?
A. We start planting the winter vegetables in September except for tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and okra, which should be planted already. Plant broccoli, kale, lettuce, beets, radish, cauliflower, cabbage, rutabagas, turnips and Swiss chard next month. Onions are usually planted in December and spinach in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.