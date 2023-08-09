Calvin Finch

Q. When do we plant our winter vegetables and what vegetables are included?

A. We start planting the winter vegetables in September except for tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and okra, which should be planted already. Plant broccoli, kale, lettuce, beets, radish, cauliflower, cabbage, rutabagas, turnips and Swiss chard next month. Onions are usually planted in December and spinach in October.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

