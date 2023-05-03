If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Do deer eat iris? Are there any other flowers they do not eat?
A. In my experience, deer do not eat iris. To help make sure, spray the newly planted plants with Liquid Fence to discourage any curiosity they have about the new planting. Spray all new plants in the deer area with it once every week for four weeks to void the lack of chemical potency in new plants from the nursery, even for plants they usually do not eat. Other flowers that deer usually pass up are four-o-clocks, milk weed, esperanza, poinciana, vinca and thyrallis.
