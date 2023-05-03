Calvin Finch

Q. Do deer eat iris? Are there any other flowers they do not eat?

A. In my experience, deer do not eat iris. To help make sure, spray the newly planted plants with Liquid Fence to discourage any curiosity they have about the new planting. Spray all new plants in the deer area with it once every week for four weeks to void the lack of chemical potency in new plants from the nursery, even for plants they usually do not eat. Other flowers that deer usually pass up are four-o-clocks, milk weed, esperanza, poinciana, vinca and thyrallis.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

