Calvin Finch

Q. What is a recommended plum variety for growing fruit in the backyard in our area? What about the Mexican plum?

A. Methley and Santa Rosa are the usual selections recommended for backyard peach growing in this area. They usually receive enough chill hours during the winter to support a crop. The Mexican plum is a good plant for area landscapes for attractive blooms, wildlife fruit and wildlife cover. The fruit can be used for preserves.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

