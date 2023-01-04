If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.I didn’t realize how many seeds that Texas mountain laurels produce. I know they are poisonous and it bothers me that there are so many on the ground under our shrub border. Is it advisable that we collect all those extra seeds and dispose of them?
A. I have Texas mountain laurel in my shrub border along with lots of pets and wildlife and the seeds over the years have never been a problem. I have also conferred with other horticulturists, and even a few veterinarians, to confirm that the seeds are not attractive as a wildlife or pet food. Even if they are consumed, the seeds’ coating prevent digestion of the central toxic parts.
