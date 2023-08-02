If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.How do you tell the difference between a raven and a crow? We have crows and grackles and now I suspect that the larger bird that is showing up is a raven. What do they eat?
A. The usual way to tell the difference is the size. As you noted, the ravens are larger and less streamlined. Look for a beard shape under the chin. Another good identifying factor is the sound the ravens make. They sound like dogs growling or wooden doors scraping. Ravens are not fussy eaters. They will eat roadkill, insects, grains and bird eggs. I agree with you that ravens have been more common over the last few years. They have always been somewhat migratory.
