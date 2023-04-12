If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We were at my neighbor’s house for coffee last weekend and were amazed that her poinsettia looked as good as it did before Christmas when we gave it to her as a present. She said that all she does is keep it watered twice per week by soaking, has it in front of a picture window with an eastern exposure, and makes sure it is not in front of a hot air vent. Is that possible? It has been over four months already.
A. Yes, that is about half as long as the poinsettia will stay attractive in the house if you follow the care techniques that you described for your neighbor.
