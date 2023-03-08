If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We love the rain lilies that bloom in our yard after there is a rain. What is the best way to plant more of them? Are they available for sale at the nursery?
A. They may be available at some retail outlets in the form of bulbs that can be planted but I think the easiest way to encourage more plants is to avoid mowing them down before they drop all their seed after a rain. It is a lot more work, but you can also dig up some of the bulbs and replant them at various new locations in the yard.
