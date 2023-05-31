If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Why does my neighbor that is into butterflies keep saying the Monarchs are gone until next fall? We planted tropical milkweed and the plants appear to be hosting Monarchs. They are even laying eggs that are hatching caterpillars!
A. What you are seeing are probably queen butterflies, which are related to Monarchs but do not migrate between Mexico (through San Antonio) and Canada like the Monarchs. They resemble their Monarch cousins.
