Q.Which is the fastest growing oak species? What is the most susceptible variety to oak wilt?
A. In most situations, Texas red oak is the fastest growing oak variety, but red oaks are also the most susceptible to oak wilt disease except that they don’t have an inclination to interconnect root systems like live oaks. The white oaks such as bur oak, Monterey oak and chinkapin oak are the least susceptible to oak wilt. In fact, they rarely would get the disease.
