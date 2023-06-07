Calvin Finch

Calvin Finch

Q. Which is the fastest growing oak species? What is the most susceptible variety to oak wilt?

A. In most situations, Texas red oak is the fastest growing oak variety, but red oaks are also the most susceptible to oak wilt disease except that they don’t have an inclination to interconnect root systems like live oaks. The white oaks such as bur oak, Monterey oak and chinkapin oak are the least susceptible to oak wilt. In fact, they rarely would get the disease.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.